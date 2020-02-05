SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 32,600 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 974.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,833,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $11,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 199,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.