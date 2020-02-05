SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 375 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 776.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

USIG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 10,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,396. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1558 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

