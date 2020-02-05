SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,692 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,596 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HDFC Bank by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

