SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,850 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 990,312 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 169.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 891,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,984. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.14.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.