SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,425 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 336,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

