SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 145,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

