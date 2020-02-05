SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 104,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

