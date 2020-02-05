Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.55.

STX opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 23,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $1,402,063.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,834.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $320,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $420,445.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $11,358,243. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

