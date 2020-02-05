SECTOR 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Shares Up 4.2%

SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, approximately 217 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

About SECTOR 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SECTOR 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECTOR 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.