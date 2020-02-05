Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $598.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,503 shares of company stock worth $27,856,551. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

