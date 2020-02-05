Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 385,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 135,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.51 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

