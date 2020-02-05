Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 91,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 374,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,578. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $106.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

