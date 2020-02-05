Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,286 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 124,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

