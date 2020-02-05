Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,132,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

