Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 28,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. 935,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,199. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

