Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,810. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.