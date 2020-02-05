Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.