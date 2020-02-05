Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 562 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 785,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,553,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 318,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 64,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. 3,050,021 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43.

