Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,368 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. 6,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

