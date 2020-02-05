Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.09.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. 23,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,139. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $113.23 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

