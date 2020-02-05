Senior (LON:SNR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Senior (LON:SNR) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 185 ($2.43).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 189.57 ($2.49).

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 165.30 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.76. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 149.90 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The company has a market cap of $702.53 million and a PE ratio of 15.45.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

