Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Senior from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Senior from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Senior stock remained flat at $$2.14 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The company has a market cap of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Senior has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

