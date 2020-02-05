SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 30,945 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 919.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of ACC opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

