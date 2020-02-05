SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 297.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OXM opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.