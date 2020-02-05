SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 3.24% of Proshares Pet Care ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 583.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period.

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. Proshares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

