SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 252.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.