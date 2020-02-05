SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Office Depot worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Office Depot by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,593,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 2,361,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Office Depot by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 709,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Office Depot by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Office Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Office Depot by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 72,603 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODP. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

ODP stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.63.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.