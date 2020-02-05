SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08.

SHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

