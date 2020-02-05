SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
