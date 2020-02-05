SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 1,510.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PARR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Curt Anastasio sold 51,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,309,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Silberman sold 66,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $1,679,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,459.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Par Pacific stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

