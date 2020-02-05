SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 168,439 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,128. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Cowen increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of MXIM opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

