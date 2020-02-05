SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Twin River Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 1,474,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 759,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE TRWH opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.