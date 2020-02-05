Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.54-22.54 billion.

OTCMKTS SHCAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sharp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

