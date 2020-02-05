Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $615.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $615.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $582.92.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded up $12.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $586.97. The stock had a trading volume of 635,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.88. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $410.35 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.