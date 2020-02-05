Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $180.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,326.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.