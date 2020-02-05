Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,764 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 335,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 236,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 224,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,487. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.