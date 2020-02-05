Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. 7,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.