Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 703 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,806. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.