Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 34.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,409,583 shares of company stock worth $177,403,942 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

