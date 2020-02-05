Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,000,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $194.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,004. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.96 and a 52 week high of $194.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

