Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 951.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth $123,389,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $17,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 10,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

