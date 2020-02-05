Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,036 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.74 and a one year high of $98.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.