Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Trading Up 5.3%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.65, approximately 6,702,447 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,328,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

