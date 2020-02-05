Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 30,662 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,493 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Copart by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 69,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Copart by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Copart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Copart by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

