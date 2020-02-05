Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 39,365 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $60,361,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 711,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 515,462 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78.

