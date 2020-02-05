Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after purchasing an additional 751,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 804,190 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $92.68. 754,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,939. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

