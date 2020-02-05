Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

