Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 132,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 60,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 211,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

