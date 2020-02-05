Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $336,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $14.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.27. 3,180,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,380. The company has a market capitalization of $259.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.