Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,607,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after buying an additional 290,072 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 20,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 387,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 337,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 156,489 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 104,257,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,443,660. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

