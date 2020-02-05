Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after buying an additional 224,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.94. 2,213,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,892. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

